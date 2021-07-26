TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

