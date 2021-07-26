TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 423,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $154.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

