TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.