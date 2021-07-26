Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

