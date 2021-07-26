Treat DAO Price Tops $1.26 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $1,476.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00117055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.81 or 0.99991290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002716 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.51 or 0.00829278 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

