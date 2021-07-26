Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 418,438 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

