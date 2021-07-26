Trinity Network Credit (TNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $115,927.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $295,629.64 and $115,927.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

