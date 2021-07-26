Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,704 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.