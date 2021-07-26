Triumph Bancorp’s (TBK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

