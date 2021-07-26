TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 128 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,874. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

