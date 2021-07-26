TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,029. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

