TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock remained flat at $$414.73 during midday trading on Monday. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,827. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $276.39 and a 12-month high of $415.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.