TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 101.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 212.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.85. 24,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

