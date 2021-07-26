TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Unity Software makes up approximately 2.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 in the last quarter.

U traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.95. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

