TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $533,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,124,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 108,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

