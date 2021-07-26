tru Independence LLC Acquires 18,593 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 1.1% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,211. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.