tru Independence LLC Sells 103,444 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,444 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

BIV stock remained flat at $$90.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,569. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

