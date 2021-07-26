tru Independence LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 148,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

