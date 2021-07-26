tru Independence LLC Takes $5.62 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.35. 15,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

