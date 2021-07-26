TrueChain (TRUE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.73 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00076129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00819224 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006119 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

