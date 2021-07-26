Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 11,297 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $201.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

