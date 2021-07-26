Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 478.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Meritor worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

