Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.78 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after purchasing an additional 256,910 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

