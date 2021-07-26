Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 43.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.21.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $580.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

