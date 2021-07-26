Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

