Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $2,297,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $26,328,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $26,328,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

