TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUIFY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

