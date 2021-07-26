Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.