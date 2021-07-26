Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $440.00 at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $497.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

