UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 7,733 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,199,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.33 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $379.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

