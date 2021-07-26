UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

