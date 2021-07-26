UBS Group AG Has $121,000 Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQD opened at $34.85 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.