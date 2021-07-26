UBS Group AG Sells 2,873 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Crown Crafts worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

CRWS stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

