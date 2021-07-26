UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DSPG opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

