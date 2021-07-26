UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 210 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

LON BARC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 169.02 ($2.21). 10,593,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,480,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.73. The company has a market cap of £28.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

