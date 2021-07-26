UBS Group Analysts Give Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) a $15.97 Price Target

UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUBGY. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

