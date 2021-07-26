Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

UEHPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec cut Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Monday. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.