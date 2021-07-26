Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 965,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

