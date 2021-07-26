UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

