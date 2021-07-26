UniLayer Hits Market Cap of $5.34 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $3.58 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

