Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,279.75. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

