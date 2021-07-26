Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $220.15 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

