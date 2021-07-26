Unisys (UIS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UIS opened at $21.25 on Monday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

