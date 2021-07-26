United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.11% of United Rentals worth $27,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,134. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

