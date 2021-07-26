Univest Financial (UVSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.