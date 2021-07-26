UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $398,569.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $398,569.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

