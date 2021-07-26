UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPH. Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

UpHealth stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

