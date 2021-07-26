UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

