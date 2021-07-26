Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.70 million to $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

