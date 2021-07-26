Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

